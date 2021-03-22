We Art Our Heroes picture galleries: Celebrating our heroes of lockdown

A year ago, lockdown completely changed all our lives as the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic hit home.

In the past 12 months we have endured much, made many sacrifices and, tragically, lost loved ones, friends and neighbours as Covid-19 raged.

But we were never alone during these dark and turbulent times. Always at our side were people striving to save lives, look after our most vulnerable, make all our lives easier, and constantly working to keep things as normal as they could possibly be.

These were the people on the frontline in the war on Covid. The nurses, the doctors, the carers, the posties, the delivery drivers, the supermarket workers, the emergency services, the teachers and school staff and countless more.

There were national figures, like Captain Tom, who inspired us. There were neighbours and family members who helped keep our chins up, even when it was tough to find anything to smile about.

We at The Press and Journal and Evening Express felt it was important to give everyone in the north and north-east an opportunity to celebrate those who have made a difference to us and to our communities.

Which was why we asked you to take part in We Art Our Heroes, a major project that will not only show the depth of our gratitude today, but create a legacy to ensure these lockdown legends and what they achieved are remembered in the future.

We have been overwhelmed and humbled by the response from people of all ages, from all walks of life, drawing and painting portraits of those who gave them hope and comfort.

Your contributions have ranged from sketches to stunning works of art, but all have one common theme – a sense of respect, pride and love for the people who have been at their best when the pandemic was at its worse.

We are proud to share these works and to send out your message, loud and clear…

We Art Our Heroes.