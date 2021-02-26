We Art Our Heroes: Entries flooding in for Covid art project

It is almost a fortnight since the Evening Express and Press and Journal jointly launched our We Art Our Heroes campaign and we have been absolutely thrilled by the response.

We conceived the idea as a fitting way to pay tribute to those who have helped us through the past year, and it is clear to see from the near 200 submissions that you are just as grateful as we are.

I want to say a big thank you to everyone – young and old – who has taken the time to create their own special tribute to the people they feel deserve our gratitude.

The variety in the pictures has been remarkable, and it shows that heroes come in many different forms. From doctors and nurses to neighbours and posties we’ve been delighted to see them all coming in.

I’d also like to encourage anyone who hasn’t entered to get their pencils or paintbrushes out and join us in saluting our heroes.

Not only will every picture received feature in print next month, but they will also form part of a future coronavirus archive that will help to keep a record of the life-changing 12 months we have just experienced.

With submissions coming from as far afield as California, this is your chance to create a piece of history that will be viewed for many years to come.

Thanks once again, and I’m excited to see what the next few weeks will bring.

