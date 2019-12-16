‘We aren’t giving up hope’ says family of north-east kayaker missing in Spain

The family of a north-east man who went missing while kayaking in Spain last month say they still believe he will be found safe.

Kenny McPherson, from Midstocket, has not been seen since November 23 when he went paddling in Torrevieja Marina off the Costa Blanca.

And the 62-year-old’s loved ones have been left frustrated after it emerged the area where he was last seen has not yet been searched.

But they remain hopeful he will be found and returned home.

His stepson Alexander, 27, said: “We had a meeting with the Spanish police and consulate last week before we flew home and they had found footage of him going into the marina but never coming out again.

“The weather had turned quite quickly early in the afternoon.

“Nothing has been recovered yet.

“There were sightings of him on the day it happened but nothing since. The police are filing the report ending the searches to send off to the judge. We asked if they had done a search of the marina but it’s not part of their protocol if someone is lost at sea so that has been frustrating.

“They are not allowed to search inside the marina unless they have the permission and the judiciary has to give permission before that can happen.

“Once the police have filed the report with the judge we then have to go to them asking for things to happen.”

However, Alexander, who has now returned home to Aberdeen along with his sister Anna and mum Alexandra – Kenny’s partner – praised staff at the British Consulate in Alicante who have been providing support.

He said: “The consulate in Spain have been really helpful and have offered to go and do that for us.

“They have been amazing and they have been working really hard.”

He added: “Mum is just trying to keep it together and stay hopeful. We aren’t giving up hope.

“People do walk through the door months down the line so we just need to keep hoping.

“While searches and things are still going on we just have to keep faith.”

The family are also being supported by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

He said: “My heart goes out to Mr McPherson’s family, I can’t imagine being in the situation that they find themselves in.

“I have offered the family any support or assistance that they may feel I can give and I hope that Mr McPherson is found soon.”