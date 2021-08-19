‘We are all with you’: Football world sends support following Denis Law dementia diagnosis

Stars and organisations from across the football world have sent their support to Aberdeen football legend Denis Law after he announced he has been diagnosed with mixed dementia.

The 81-year-old said earlier today he had both Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, adding that he had “good days and bad days” and acknowledging that “there will be days when I don’t understand”.

His statement also said his family would be making an effort to raise money for charity the Alzheimer’s Society, which praised Mr Law for his courage in talking openly about his condition.

That praise also came in a tweet from Manchester United, the team with which Mr Law spent perhaps his most fruitful and years during the sixties and seventies.

The Scottish national team also tweeted support to their joint all-time top goalscorer, saying they were “saddened” to hear the news and adding: “The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with Denis and his family at this time.”

A message for Mr Law was also tweeted out by Manchester City, for whom he played before and after his spell with United.

We are saddened to learn that our men's all-time joint top goal scorer Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia. The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with Denis and his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/lsh7OjAVR5 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 19, 2021

Mr Law began his incredible career at Huddersfield Town, playing for them for the first time when he was just 16 years old.

The Yorkshire club echoed the sentiments expressed by Manchester United in their tweet, saying their former player is “held in the highest regard”.

The news of Mr Law’s diagnosis follows that of another Man United legend, Bobby Charlton, who announced that he had dementia in November last year.

Everybody is with you in this battle, Denis. We are in admiration of your openness, your bravery and your humility to be open about your dementia diagnosis ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2021

Both Charlton and Law played during the famous 1968 campaign when the team became the first English team to win the European Cup, and they are held in such esteem by the club that they are represented in a statue outside Old Trafford.

Former player and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton alluded to Charlton’s diagnosis in his tweet reacting to the news, saying: “Yet another member of the great Manchester United 1968 team to be diagnosed with dementia.”

Referencing efforts to curtail heading the ball after research into links between the practice and dementia in later life, he added: “It’s such a shame the footballing authorities didn’t act sooner.”

Among those outwith the football world sending messages of support was Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, which said Mr Law had “worked tirelessly” to help the city’s young people.