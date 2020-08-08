‘We are all extremely proud of the fantastic crime-fighter she became’: Police announce death of much-loved springer spaniel

Officers in the north-east have announced the death of police dog Patch in a heart-warming tribute online.

Patch, who was described as one of the most experienced explosive search dogs in Scotland, died on Sunday last week.

The springer spaniel was mostly deployed in the Grampian district and was a regular attendee in Royal Deeside as part of her security duties for members of the Royal Family.

Building trust with her handler PC Warden, she was then deployed at the Olympic Games in 2012 and the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

A year later Patch was granted the Royal seal of approval when the pair met Her Majesty the Queen having been nominated by the Minister and congregation of Crathie Kirk to mark their thanks for her devotion to her search deployments within the Church.

Her fame continued to grow where she even starred on a live BBC television programme prior to her retirement in 2017 after nine years of loyal service to Grampian Police and Police Scotland.

A statement said: “PD Patch was a much-loved and valued member of the Police Scotland family and her loyalty to the force and her handler knew no bounds.

“She was a great colleague and friend to many and well known throughout the country.

“Patch passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday night. The final selfless act from a truly selfless Police dog.

“We are all extremely proud of the fantastic crime-fighter she became.”