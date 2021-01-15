Improving walking and cycling links in the north-east is to be discussed by councillors next week.

East Garioch Councillor Martin Ford has brought forward a member promoted issue to the infrastructure services committee to discuss active travel on rural roads, given the changes in behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As more people have taken up walking and cycling, Mr Ford’s issue will discuss the impact the pandemic has had, and what Aberdeenshire Council can do to support the increased demand for walking and cycling on rural roads.

Councillors are being recommended to adopt and support actions set out in a new report when it meets next week.

These include reducing road traffic volumes using policy levers to ensure there is incentives to work from home and disincentives to travel to work by car, create more off-road cycle and walking opportunities between commuter towns and Aberdeen city.

It also involves creating more intertown connections that would facilitate onward travel by public transport.

Councillors have also been encouraged to consider initiatives such as green routes and quiet lanes where traffic volumes and speeds are low enough that cycle and walking is more attractive, and create an Aberdeenshire-wide mapping database showing the core path network and existing paths.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors when the infrastructure services committee meets on January 21, said: “With concerns about social distancing on public transport there has been a noticeable move towards traditional modes of travel, walking and cycling.

“People have taken to walking and cycling either for commuting purposes or as part of the daily exercise regime.

“Social distancing measures have led many authorities including Aberdeenshire to reconsider how road space is allocated to support more active travel; temporary measures to support walk and cycle trips in our town centres have often required removal of on-street parking and road lane with restrictions.

“Measures like this create town centres which are focussed on people and can be more vibrant, cleaner and more enjoyable places to be, fostering economic improvement.

“With this forced change in behaviour, there is an opportunity to capitalise on this new awareness of sustainable travel, cement any positive behaviour change and be more ambitious in tackling the issues around private car use.

“Technology and attitudes towards using and owning assets are also changing and this too represents opportunity. Increasing active travel is also linked to benefits in the mental and physical health of the population, reducing demand on health and social care provision and crucially, fewer urban car trips will lead to air quality improvements, beneficial even for those not cycling.”

Aberdeenshire Council has also created local walking and cycle route maps for each area, with each map also able to be accompanied by a ‘passport’ to encourage locals to visit other towns and complete the trails there, in a treasure-trail format.

Each route unlocks a code for the ultimate trail challenge, which has a geocache reference to a secret location in Aberdeenshire.

It has also been recommended that a trial of a similar initiative to green routes should be progressed in Aberdeenshire, with a trial on a rural route with a road width of no more than 4m where the average speed is 40mph or less.

There should be evidence of existing demand or use for walking, cycling and equestrian purposes, and it should also link back to existing cycling or walking infrastructure.

Three routes have been identified for inclusion in a trial – Polinar Dam ‘loop’ in Inverurie, the Woodhead of Fyvie to Gight and the Ythan Trail and Fernie Brae Road in Cornhill.