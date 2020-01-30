Wave of success at Aberdeen Harbour

Rises in the numbers of passengers, freight and ships using Aberdeen’s port have been welcomed by business bosses.

There was a rise in both vessel tonnage and the number of ships that arrived into the port in 2019.

The harbour, currently under an expansion plan, saw a 2.9% rise in vessel tonnage to 26,894,832. In 2018, a 5% rise was reported on the year before.

A total of 9,489 ships arrived into the port in 2019, compared to 9,266 in 2018 and 6,775 in 2017.

More passengers were also welcomed on Serco NorthLink ferry journeys travelling to and from the Northern Isles, with 166,537 reported, compared to 151,472 in 2018.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “These latest figures back up the mood music that our regional economy is moving forwards again and the detail behind them underlines the integral part Aberdeen Harbour Board plays in the success of our city region today.

“The new South Harbour and other plans will enable the diversification of Europe’s oil and gas capital as it leads the way on global energy transition, ensuring the harbour will continue to be at the heart of our region’s connectivity and economy for many more years to come.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald added: “It is good to see evidence of the long-awaited recovery in economic activity and of the surge in offshore renewables business done from Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen has been the oil and gas capital of Europe for a generation. The ambition now must be to be a world energy city in the post-carbon age and Aberdeen Harbour has a vital role to play in that transition.”

Over the past year, offshore construction vessel tonnage increased by 50% to 1,141,526 and offshore supply vessel tonnage by 6% to 15,574,108.

A total of 393,346 tonnes of mixed freight was handled by the port on the Northern Isles Service, which includes medical and aquaculture industry supplies and 168,280 head of livestock.

Matt North, commercial director at Aberdeen Harbour Board said: “We are proud to have had such a successful year across multiple sectors.

“Our vessel arrival figures reflect the port’s increasing involvement with offshore wind operation and maintenance activity, construction work at South Harbour and the Northern Isles lifeline freight and passenger service.”

Kirsty Blackman, MP for Aberdeen North, congratulated the Aberdeen Harbour Board and added: “I am really pleased to see the increased activity within the harbour.”

And Scottish Conservative shadow minister for business, innovation and energy and north-east MSP Alexander Burnett added: “Aberdeen Harbour Board has made excellent progress in ensuring the area remains the heartbeat of the city.

“There is also an exciting next chapter awaiting Aberdeen with the South Harbour project.”