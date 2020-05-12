Water supply restored to Aberdeen homes after burst pipe repaired

A number of properties in Aberdeen were left without water this afternoon for about three hours.

A burst pipe on Gairn Crescent caused the issue in the AB10 area and was reported at 12.45pm.

72 properties in that area were affected by this with water being switched off at about 1.30pm.

It was then restored fully at about 4.15pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Residents have been warned that they may experience low or intermittent water pressure or discoloured water.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their understanding while we work to resolve the issue.”