Water supply disruption possible during works to clean north-east town’s pipes

Residents in a north-east town have been warned they face disruption to their water supply after a programme of work was announced.

Scottish Water is to spend five weeks cleaning the public water pipes in Inverurie.

The water authority sent letters to residents in the town telling them of possible issues.

Work will take place from 10pm until 6am each night for five weeks, starting yesterday.

Grit and sediment in the water pipes will be cleared away overnight with the potential for people to have a change in water pressure or discolouration.

A spokeswoman said: “Scottish Water is preparing to commence routine maintenance work to clean water pipes in Inverurie.

“Involving the removal of grit and sediment that naturally builds up over time, flushing the network with water ensures Scottish Water can continue to supply customers with great drinking water.

“While water supplies will not be interrupted, some customers may experience a change in water pressure and potentially some discoloured water.

“If this happens, customers should turn the cold tap in the kitchen and let the water flow slowly until it runs clear.

“We would like to thank customers in Inverurie for their patience and understanding as we undertake this important work.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Water will also be carrying out “essential report work” to the sewer network at Collieston.

A road closure is in place until Friday at Hightown from 9am until noon.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman added: “We are carrying out essential repair work to ensure the sewer network in Collieston can continue to serve customers and protect the local environment.

“Water supply and drainage in the area should not be affected by the works.

“During the work residents may notice some noise from construction equipment but our contractors will try to keep this to a minimum.”