Water safe to drink in north-east village

Tapwater in a north-east town has been declared safe to drink by Scottish Water.

Residents in Gourdon were told to boil water before drinking it after samples from the local service reservoir failed to meet microbiological standards.

Around 265 homes, covering all but five streets in the village, were affected.

Scottish Water visited the community and provided bottled water after the “boil notice” was introduced on Friday.

Now the body has been able to provide supply from another reservoir at Knoxhill.

Further tests will be carried out at Gourdon Service Reservoir before it is put back into use.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “Customers are now being notified that it is safe for them to drink and use their water as normal. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience while this notice was in place and thank them for their understanding.”