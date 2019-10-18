Drivers warned of disruption after water main bursts on north-east road

Motorists have been warned to expect disruption after a water main burst in a north-east town.

The burst main is affecting Old Skene Road in Westhill close to the shopping centre.

The extent of the damage and a timescale for its repair is not yet known.

However, Scottish Water has dispatched engineers to the site in a bid to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: “We have dispatched engineers and we are investigating the incident.

“We do not yet know what has caused the burst or what the extent of the damage is.

“That will become clear once operatives arrive at the site.

“It is not yet clear what the impact will be.”