Watchdog upholds complaint after Aberdeen City Council shared confidential information

Aberdeen City Council has been ordered to apologise to a parent and child after social workers shared confidential information.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found the local authority gave details to a health professional without informing the family involved.

A person, known as C, made a complaint after a child’s contact with friends and access to school and extracurricular activities was limited after being charged with a criminal offence.

C complained that the plans in place were too restrictive and disproportionately impacted on the child’s, also known as A, educational attainment, wellbeing and social relationships.

But the watchdog subsequently dismissed this and said the city council’s social workers had “acted reasonably.”

The SPSO report said: “We found that the social work service acted reasonably in the course of making and managing the restrictions.

“We found evidence of reasonable support and engagement with the family and social workers being responsive to the concerns, including reducing the restrictions when it was considered appropriate. We did not uphold this aspect of C’s complaint.”

The complaint after the sharing of confidential information with a health professional was upheld by the watchdog.

A report said the family should have been notified before the details were passed on although it did not criticise the council’s “rationale” behind it.

The SPSO said: ” Having reviewed the relevant guidance on information sharing, we considered that, before sharing the information, the council should have informed A’s family of the intention to share information and provided reasons for this.

“We also found that the council’s record-keeping of the information disclosure was insufficiently detailed. We upheld the complaint and made recommendations.”

A third complaint about the way the local authority handled the original concerns from C was dismissed with the SPSO ruling the council had dealt with it “appropriately.”

The watchdog ordered Aberdeen City Council to apologise to those involved for failing to tell them about sharing the information.

The SPSO said: “Information sharing should be conducted in line with the relevant legislation and guidance. Where information is shared, an appropriate record of this should be maintained.

“We have asked the organisation to provide us with evidence that they have implemented the recommendations we have made on this case.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We note the findings of the SPSO and have already made amendments to practice guidance for staff that reflect the learning from this complaint.”