Watchdog rejects woman’s complaint about cancer care in north-east

A watchdog has rejected a woman’s claim about her cancer care in the north-east – but found communication with her could have been better.

The woman complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman that a lung tumour was not spotted by NHS Grampian staff during a pre-radiotherapy scan.

A new SPSO report said such scans are not used to diagnose and added: “We found it was reasonable the woman’s lung lesion was not identified at that time and we did not uphold this aspect of her complaint.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

But the watchdog said NHS Grampian should apologise for not saying in a letter to the woman why the scan was necessary and for not keeping her appropriately updated during their investigation.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We have accepted the ombudsman’s decision and recommendations.

“We would take this opportunity to apologise to them publicly.”