Watchdog rejects NHS complaint

A health board did nothing wrong in not admitting a poorly man to hospital, a watchdog has ruled.

A woman complained to Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO), claiming NHS Grampian’s out-of-hours service did not admit her late husband to hospital when he fell ill with pneumonia.

A week later the man, who has not been named, was admitted to hospital and sadly died.

In a new report, the SPSO said: “We found the out-of-hours service’s decision not to admit the man to hospital was in keeping with national guidelines on the treatment of community acquired pneumonia and appropriate antibiotic treatment was prescribed with follow-up review advised.”

The report added: “Therefore, we considered the out-of-hours care was reasonable and we did not uphold this aspect of the complaint.”