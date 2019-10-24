Watchdog praises safety and cleanliness at NHS Grampian’s community hospitals

NHS Grampian has been praised after a report on safety and cleanliness at community hospitals.

Nine hospitals in the north-east were inspected by Healthcare Improvement Scotland with the health board welcoming its findings.

Aboyne Hospital, Fleming Hospital in Aberlour, Glen O’Dee Hospital in Banchory, Jubilee Hospital in Huntly, Kincardine Hospital in Stonehaven, Seafield Hospital in Buckie, Stephen Hospital in Dufftown, Turriff Hospital and the Turner Memorial Hospital were all inspected by the body in August.

Its report found staff were knowledgeable on standard infection prevention and control precaution and it said the standard of cleanliness was good.

However, health chiefs have been told they could provide an education strategy for staff outlining training requirements.

A board spokeswoman said: “As inspectors have highlighted, staff knowledge of – and adherence to – standard infection prevention and control precautions was good.

“The report has laid out a number of requirements for us – work on implementing these is underway and an action plan submitted to Healthcare Improvement Scotland.”