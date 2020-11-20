Watchdog orders apology over surgery advice at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

A health board has been ordered to apologise to a patient about the care and treatment they received at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (Spso) investigated an advocacy worker’s complaint on behalf of their client.

The unnamed patient, referred to in the report as A, had a medical procedure to treat incontinence and subsequently suffered two complications from the surgery including a bladder injury and overactive bladder.

The advocacy worker complained that they were not properly informed of the risks during the consent process.

The watchdog said they took independent medical advice and found that A was given the appropriate information but a “significant period of time” had passed until the surgery.

It also said that surgery was not the patient’s first choice of treatment and there had been a change to the planned procedure.

The SPSO said that they did not appear to be advised that an overactive bladder was a risk even though it is a complication.

NHS Grampian has been ordered to apologise to the patient and said that the common and serious complications of surgery should be reiterated to patients as close as possible to any procedures.

The report added: “In the circumstances, we found that it was particularly important to have reiterated all the significant risks of surgery when A signed the consent form.

“However, we found no evidence that A was advised about the risk of overactive bladder, even though it is a common complication.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We have written to A to apologise for failing to make them fully aware of the risks of their procedure. We would take this opportunity to apologise again publicly.

“We accept the Ombudsmans recommendations and are working to implement them by the date specified.”