Watchdog launches investigation into complaint after Aberdeen care home resident dies

Care watchdogs are probing a complaint following the death of an Aberdeen care home resident.

It is understood the woman died within the past month and was resident at the Riverside care home.

The Press and Journal reported while the circumstances around the death are unclear, the Care Inspectorate have received a complaint and are investigating with partners.

Referrals from the council have been temporarily suspended for four weeks following an agreement between the council and the home’s operators Craigard Care Ltd.

Meetings are now taking place between the operator, NHS and council bosses.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the suspension of referrals was the “right thing” until a “proper investigation” was carried out.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate confirmed they had received a complaint.

He said: “Everyone in Scotland has the right to good-quality, safe and compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

“A concern has been raised about this care service and we are liaising with our partners who are looking into this.

“Anyone with a concern about a care service can contact the Care Inspectorate on 0345 600 9527, anonymously if necessary.

“We take all concerns seriously and consider all information given to us carefully.”

A spokesman for Craigard Care Ltd said a complaint had been raised with the Care Inspectorate.

“In line with client confidentiality rules, we cannot comment on individual cases, but any complaint received is taken very seriously and investigated appropriately,” he said.