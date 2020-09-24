Watchdog hearing for sex attack Aberdeen councillor to be streamed online after ban on observers at Town House

No observers will be allowed entry to Aberdeen Town House next month for a hearing into the misconduct of shamed councillor Alan Donnelly.

The Standards Commission panel overseeing proceedings has ruled it is “not appropriate” for wider attendance due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Donnelly, who was found guilty of sexual assault last year, will face the ethics watchdog hearing on October 6.

It will be live streamed on the Standards Commission website and council website from 9.30am to allow members of the public and press to observe.

The Town House is currently being used for Aberdeen Council committee meetings – but again, no observers have been permitted entry.

A spokeswoman said: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Scottish Government, the hearing panel now considers it is not appropriate for observers to attend the hearing scheduled to take place in the council chamber, Aberdeen on Tuesday October 6.

“We appreciate you may be disappointed by this but hope that you understand the reasons for it.”