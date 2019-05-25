Watchdog dismisses complaint by inmate at north-east prison

A complaint by a prisoner over the work system at a north-east superjail has been thrown out by a watchdog.

A female inmate, who has not been named, went for a job at HMP Grampian and was turned down by managers.

She complained to the Scottish Prison Service that this was unfair, then complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) about how the service handled the issue.

The SPSO did not uphold the complaint.

“We were satisfied the service appears to have reviewed the supervision levels of current prisoners with the same circumstances as the woman who complained and confirmed they are being treated consistently,” a new SPSO report said.

The complainant went for a job at the prison and claims to have been turned down because she needs a high level of supervision from prison staff, but only low levels of supervision can be given while working.

The inmate accepted that was the case, but provided names of several prisoners who worked in low-supervision jobs despite needing higher supervision.

SPSO said it could not investigate that claim due to data protection rules relating to prisoners.

Its report said: “We were satisfied the service was entitled to assign the woman a high-supervision level and had provided reasonable justification for this.

“The service confirmed the job she wanted requires a low supervision level and it was not aware of any prisoner undertaking this role with a higher supervision level.

“However, the unit manager of the prison advised they would be willing to look at individual cases should the complainant provide details of names and dates she believed this happened.

“We were satisfied the service appears to have taken steps to consider whether specific work roles were being given to people of an appropriate supervision level. Therefore, we did not uphold this complaint.”

SPSO said it was satisfied with how the service dealt with the complaint but gave it feedback on communicating with complainants.

A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said the service is pleased to note SPSO findings and will consider any recommendations.