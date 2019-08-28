Watchdog clears Aberdeen doctor accused of stealing £21,000 from firm

A doctor accused of stealing from her Aberdeen employer has been formally cleared of wrongdoing.

A watchdog last week said there was not sufficient evidence that Dr Victoria Waugh paid herself £21,858 she was not entitled to while working at Innocent Aesthetics on Great Western Road, Aberdeen.

It also determined Dr Waugh was not dishonest.

Now the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service (MPTS) has concluded and found Dr Waugh’s ability not to be impaired.

An MPTS report said: “The tribunal determined the General Medical Council (which brought the case against Dr Waugh) had not adduced sufficient evidence to prove Dr Waugh made the payments and that her actions were dishonest in that she knew she was not entitled to the payments.

“The tribunal accordingly determined that there is no case to answer in respect of that allegation.”

Innocent Aesthetics owner Jan Leiper said: “This is an extremely disappointing outcome after a very long and drawn-out process.

“It’s my intention to put this painful and costly exercise behind me and continue to build my business successfully.”

The Evening Express could not reach Dr Waugh for a response.