Watch: Video of binman struggling with wheelie bins on icy North-east street goes viral

Footage of a North-east bin man struggling on an icy street has gone viral today.

In the video the worker – and the man behind the camera – can be heard laughing hysterically as he struggles to push two wheelie bins towards the back of his lorry.

Even though he is wearing boots, the unnamed man is unable to get any traction with the surface, and the end result looking like something out of a cartoon.

At the end of the clip it seems like he has admitted defeat and given up.

And the footage makes it clear to see why Aberdeen City Council have suspended their rubbish collection services today due to “challenging road conditions”.

The 50-second clip, posted on Facebook by Colin Rennie, has already been shared more than 3,000 times and watched 103,000 times by 4pm today.