Video: Two-year-old girl performs ‘coronavirus song’ written by Aberdeen mum

An Aberdeen mum has written a song about coronavirus for her toddler to perform.

After spending more time with her daughter Yana due to the ongoing pandemic and being furloughed, now full-time mum Karina Harper decided to entertain her two-year-old by writing a song about coronavirus.

Karina said: “We don’t go anywhere because all places are closed due to Covid, so I was getting a bit bored and then I downloaded TikTok.

“I saw that people all over the world were writing little songs about coronavirus and how they were feeling, so I thought I could write something about the pandemic too because my daughter keeps asking me about Covid.

“She hears about it on TV and when we talk about it with my husband Duncan, so she always asks ‘Mumma, what’s this coronavirus?’.”

Due to the ongoing lockdown, Yana’s grandparents weren’t able to visit the family who live in Stoneywood,

Karina said she tried to explain to her daughter why it wasn’t safe for their relatives to come inside their house because of Covid.

“That’s when she started repeating that grandma and grandpa couldn’t come inside because of coronavirus, which is one of the song verses,” said Karina.

“We’re all hoping it’ll be over soon.

“The thing is that the little ones don’t know what’s actually happening, but they do know that something is going on – they’re just too little to fully understand.

“Yana’s nursery didn’t reopen after the first lockdown – it closed down completely – and we haven’t seen our family for ages now, so it’s been hard.”

The main reason why Karina decided to film her daughter performing the four verses she wrote, was to spread a bit of lockdown cheer.

She said: “I was hoping that if parents saw the video, they could relate to it and it could maybe lift up their mood since they would know they’re not the only ones who have to deal with the situation because our children want to ‘get out’ as well – it’s not just us adults.”

Karina would also like to encourage other parents and grandparents to write songs about how they feel and what’s happening in their lives right now because of Covid.

The reaction to the video has been amazing so far, with a lot of locals – especially young mothers – posting encouraging comments and saying they hope the pandemic will be over before Yana turns 18, referencing the song lyric.

Karina added: “All the comments were very positive – a lot of people said the video made their day.”