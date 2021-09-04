Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Watch timelapse of amazing Charlie House mural being painted at Bon Accord Centre

By Ben Hendry
04/09/2021, 6:00 am

Armed with a large pot of orange paint and bucketfuls of talent, it took Aberdeen street artist Chris Webster about five hours to complete his latest massive masterpiece.

The huge mural of Charlie House mascot, Charlie Dog, has been created at the charity’s Curated Aberdeen market in the Bon Accord Centre.

Chris, who works under the name Reckless Grafitti, told us about how he gave up work as an electrician last year to turn his newfound passion into a career.

The artist, who donated his services for the project, was delighted when asked to help as he has been a steadfast supporter of Charlie House for years.

The colourful new addition to the market. Picture by Scott Baxter

He said: “It was quite fun to do something big and bold.

“Compared to some of my jobs, like painting the entire back of the Merkland stand for the Dons, it was nice and simple.

“My dad has been involved with Charlie House for about five years, and I have been to some of their fundraising balls.

“Both of my wee boys sleep with Charlie House dogs we bought during charity auctions for them.

“I was really glad to be asked to help, and of course donated my time free of charge.”

Curated Aberdeen is raising money towards a new care centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Chris credits the influence of Aberdeen’s Nuart festival with sparking a rising interest in the artform.

He believes he might not have been able to transition his talents into a full-time job without the phenomenon bringing extra eyes to the medium.

Painting became a passion about two years ago, and it became Chris’s primary source of income in January.

He is now fully booked for the next three months, and has been working everywhere from Essex to Elgin.

“I’m actually an electrician to trade and used to do a lot of work offshore” Chris added.

“But I have packed all that in to be an artist full-time.”

Mural makes charity feel ‘at home’ in old clothes shop

Darren Lynch, who manages Curated Aberdeen, reckons the mural has brought a touch of Nuart-style vibrancy to the market.

Darren is delighted with the new artwork. Picture by Scott Baxter

Darren said: “I couldn’t believe it when I got in touch with Chris out of the blue, and it turned out his dad was involved with the charity for years.

“It was just chance, it was such a coincidence.

“Having the mural here makes it feel more like the unit belongs to Charlie House, rather than it being a former River Island.

“It makes it feel more like home, like we belong here.”

You can see more of Chris’s artwork on his Reckless Grafitti Instagram page.

The money raised from stallholder fees at Curated Aberdeen goes towards Charlie House’s Big Build Project. 

The charity is raising £8 million to create a new purpose-built facility in the city for families who have children with life-limiting conditions.

