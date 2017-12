Timelapse footage of today’s snow showers in Aberdeen has been shared on social media.

The short clip shows walls of clouds approaching the city from the north, before dumping snow on the city.

Evening Express reader David Murphy took the footage over three hours on his iPhone.

Filmed from his home near Duthie Park, the rooftops of nearby homes are visible, as is the easily recognisable shape of the Repsol Sinopec building on Holburn Street.