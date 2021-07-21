Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
WATCH: Time-lapse of Nuart artist Fanakapan working on his mural

By Danica Ollerova
21/07/2021, 11:45 am
Talented street artist Fanakapan has just finished working on his stunning 3D mural as part of Nuart Aberdeen.

Known for creating hyper-realistic visuals of real-life objects, the London-based artist transformed Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village’s wall into a work of art.

Located on Frederick Street, the new Nuart mural depicts two emojis.

Watch our time-lapse of Fanakapan creating the artwork below.

While he started his street art career doing stencil work in his hometown of Dorset, the self-taught artist now makes 3D creations of helium foil balloon-based subjects that often look real.

Easily recognised thanks to his signature combination of shadow and reflective highlights, Fanakapan has a great reputation within the urban contemporary art scene.

The artist joined the likes of oil painter and street artist Henrik Uldalen who sketched behind Spring Gardens student accommodation and duo SNIK who created their Nuart mural on a wall that’s soon-to-be demolished.

Fanakapan working on his Nuart mural.
