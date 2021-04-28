Dancing nurses from the Elgin Covid vaccination crew have now raised nearly £10,000 to support a life-saving charity.

The troupe from the Fiona Elcock Centre have been shimmying, hopping and waving their hands to the viral uplifting hit Jerusalema, which has lifted spirits and inspired dance moves across the world.

The dancing nurses completed the challenge, which was part of the Kilt Walk supporting charity Keiran’s Legacy, outside the Covid vaccination centre in Elgin last week.

Fundraising goal takes Elgin nurses across Moray

Today a video has been released showing the team performing the feel-good routine at scenic locations across Moray.

Nurses took their best moves to the picturesque Califer Hill viewpoint near Forres, the stunning Craigellachie Bridge and the historic Elgin Cathedral among others.

Money raised by the dancing Covid vaccination nurses will support Keiran’s Legacy, which was established to fund defibrillators across the north-east in memory of Elgin 16-year-old Keiran McKandie who died while cycling in March 2016.

And the video also featured a poignant visit to the teen’s former school Elgin Academy.

Thankyou to the amazing team at Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre and everyone involved in Keirans Legacy Virtual Kilt… Posted by Keirans Legacy on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Keiran’s mum Sandra McKandie, who is chairwoman of the charity, who is a former nurse herself, explained the challenge typified the youngster’s personality.

She said: ““It’s outdoors, it’s energetic, it’s fun, all the things that Keiran loved in his life.

“It’s been a very difficult year for charities not being able to fundraise and we want to make sure we are still out there saving lives – it’s very important to us.

“The Kilt Walk is virtual this year so they opened it up to people dancing or cycling instead to raise money for their charity so we decided to do something fun.”

Dancing Covid nurses supporting lifesaving aim

Since its formation, Keiran’s Legacy has raised money to supply more than 90 defibrillators to groups across the north and north-east.

Equipment carrying the name of the charity is also carried in some police cars operating across the region.

Donations to support the nurses can be made online here.