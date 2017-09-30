Watch: Stunning drone footage showcases one of Aberdeen’s oldest bridges

Incredible drone footage has shown off the beauty of one of Aberdeen’s oldest bridges.

The short clip, filmed by Transport Scotland, shows the nearly 500 year old bridge that is still one of the main arteries into the city.

The Category A-listed Brig o’ Dee, built in 1527, was constructed using £20,000 donated by Bishop William Elphinstone, one of the founders of the University of Aberdeen

The original bridge was 432ft long and 16ft wide and, from coats of arms and other engravings on the bridge, it is known work started on the south side of the river.

Each of its original seven semicircular arches featured five ribs to support the roadway above.

And while the original bridge was built using freestone, all the widening and repairs of the structure used granite.

Almost 200 years after it was completed, in 1719, the bridge underwent a major repair and restructuring due to the level of decay.

It was then widened 120 years later, with the entire west face of the bridge carefully removed and reconstructed to make the bridge 26ft wide.

Because of this, each of the 50ft arches now consist of nine ribs to support the traffic passing above.