WATCH: Reach out for Magic of Motown as top show announces new date

The Magic Of Motown is heading to P&J Live to give Aberdeen music fans a spectacular night featuring some of the biggest hits of all time.

The show, which has been seen by more than a million people and is now in its 16th year of touring, will be at the venue on November 11 next year.

Featuring massive tracks from legendary names, The Magic Of Motown offers glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship, said Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live.

She added: “We can’t wait to celebrate the sound of a generation with one very special night of The Magic of Motown.

Kind of party we all need

“The audience will be taken back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and many, many more.

“It’s just the kind of party we all need.”

The Magic Of Motown will offer some 40 back-to-back classics songs in a lavish, colourful, ultimate feel-good show to create a rapturous and energetic dance party.

Tracks will includes the likes of Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many more.

When do tickets go on sale?

Louise said news the magic of Motown is coming to P&J Live is a perfect boost for the north-east.

She said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming this one-of-a-kind production to our venue next year, 2022 is set to be a busy year and we look forward to getting back to live events as we gear up for re-opening in the next couple of months.”

Tickets for The Magic Of Motown go on sale on Friday July 9 at pandjlive.com

