Watch: North-east head teacher urges pupils to stay safe with Doric video

A north-east headteacher has issued guidance in Doric encouraging those living in the region to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Taylor, head teacher at Rosehearty School recorded a video for Aberdeenshire Council in Doric, telling people to stick to the rules so that the region doesn’t end up in level three of the Scottish Government’s framework.

Aberdeenshire was placed in level two in Tuesday’s review, however, concerns were raised that the region may have been placed into level three, following a sharp rise in the number of cases being recorded.

In the video, Mike said: “Hemmin, is is nae ees. Are you listening to me?

“Aiberdeenshire disnae want to be level three.

“Dae fit yer telt. I ken we’re a’ scunnered but if we dinnae act now, well Christmas is scuppered.

“Keep yer hands clean, wi water and soap and far ye can, bide awa fae ither folk.

“We cannae be complacent whilst we’re still in level two so for ony sake, mind cover yer moo.”

He added: “Come on Aiberdeenshire, fae mountain to sea.

“We’re a’ in this together, we’ve a’ got a bit te dee.”

The sentiment was also mirrored by former Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford, who stepped down from his role on Thursday as leader following resignation from the Scottish Conservative party.

He said Aberdeenshire had received a “wake up call” and urged people to follow basic public health guidance where possible, including washing your hands and sticking to social distancing guidelines.