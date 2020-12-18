Stonehaven’s flood prevention scheme has moved closer to completion after two new bridges were installed.

Bridges over the River Carron in Stonehaven were removed earlier this year as part of work on the town’s defence scheme, which follows repeated flooding incidents.

The work was deemed necessary as part of the initiative and involved raising, replacing and repositioning the green and red bridges – but it meant disruption for residents whose journey times were lengthened by the crossings’ absence.

However, new bridges have now been lifted into place – restoring pedestrian links over the river.

© Emma McGuire/Aberdeenshire Council

Their reintroduction was welcomed by councillors, who hailed the impact the new bridges would have on the community.

Local councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “I am delighted to see the installation of the new red and green bridges.

“The reopening of the Red Bridge, in particular, restores a pedestrian link which residents will have been missing over the months since the removal of the old bridge.

“The flood protection scheme work is enormously important for the town and the new bridges will be two additional and tangible reminders that the scheme is progressing as the work continues in the new year.”

Fellow councillor Wendy Agnew added: “I am sure people will make full use of the two bridges once they are open to the public.

“Residents will be breathing a sigh of relief that they have got that link back.

© Emma McGuire/Aberdeenshire Council

“The green bridge in particular is lovely and I think a lot of people will be wanting to use it.”

The bridges will remain out of use until January when they are opened to the public.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “The replacement red and green bridges were successfully lifted into place at Stonehaven on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

“The installations were overseen by project contractors McLaughlin & Harvey as part of the multi-million pound Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme.

“Both bridges will be commissioned for use in January, with the existing green bridge remaining open until the new one is commissioned. Security fencing will be installed around the new bridges until they are accessible to the community.

“The Flood Protection Scheme site will close on Friday December 18 until Monday, January 4. A site-wide review will take place to ensure flood protection measures are in place and, where possible, any existing traffic or pedestrian restrictions will be lifted where safe to do so.”