WATCH: Moray pupils stunned as sprinter Usain Bolt welcomes them back to school in video

Students at a Moray primary school were left stunned after sprinting legend Usain Bolt appeared in a video welcoming them back to school.

Organised by the parent council at Mosstowie Primary School, the film was intended as a treat for pupils who have spent month away from their friends and teachers.

It also featured Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters and popular children’s authors Lindsay Littleson, Jeremy Strong and Barbara Henderson sending their best wishes to the kids.

But it was Bolt, saved until the very end of the video, who made the biggest impression.

The sports star, who still holds the world record time for the 100m sprint, says in his clip: “I know the pandemic has been rough on everyone, but you have to believe in yourself.

“You have to work hard, and remember that you’re working towards a goal – if you want to be like Usain Bolt, you have to put in the work.”

He adds: “I promise that if you do work, mum will make sure you get special time on the computer, and you can watch cartoons and play some games.

“So just work hard, dedicate yourself and you’ll be fine.”

You can watch the full video below.