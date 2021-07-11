Watch: Man arrested after being spotted on roof of Aberdeen train station

A man has been arrested for climbing onto the roof of Aberdeen train station sparking a major emergency response with a line of police cars and five fire engines on the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene by a member of the public who feared for the man’s safety.

Police said the man was arrested at around 1am. He was not injured.

Reports of the incident came in at around 11.15pm on Saturday.

Fire services were called in to help police at around midnight.

They had five appliances on the scene.

Surrounding areas and roads were closed off while emergency services were on the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to Aberdeen train station and the surrounding area at around 11.15pm on Saturday, 10 July, after a man got on the roof of the premises.

“A number of roads were closed while the incident was ongoing.

“The man was arrested shortly before 1am and not injured.”

The area has since been cleared.