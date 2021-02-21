WATCH: Jon S Baird’s new Hollywood movie Tetris films in Aberdeen

There were excited scenes in Aberdeen today when Hollywood star Taron Egerton started shooting scenes for a major new film in the city.
Peterhead-born director Jon S Baird has brought his latest big-budget picture, Tetris, to the north-east in the hopes of beginning a new trend for filmmakers featuring the region.
Preparations began on Tillydrone Avenue on Friday, and trucks started rolling in with equipment yesterday.
