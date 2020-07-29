WATCH: Firefighters tackle tractor blaze on north-east road

A tractor has been gutted after it caught fire on a major north-east road.

The incident happened on the A947 at Fyvie just before 11am this morning.

Four appliances from Oldmeldrum, Turriff, Inverurie and Aberchirder were sent.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using two hose jets.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said the stop message came in at 12.55pm.

A police spokeswoman added: “We were made aware around 10.50am by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of a tractor on fire on the A947, Auchterless, Turriff.

“Officers attended and the road was closed for around two and a half hours and it has since reopened.”