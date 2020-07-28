WATCH: Firefighters rescue seagull stuck on roof in Aberdeen

Crews were called to rescue a seagull stuck on a roof in Aberdeen after being contacted by an animal charity.

The Scottish SPCA contacted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service just before noon today after a seagull became trapped in netting on a roof on John Street.

Two appliances were sent to assist, one from North Anderson Drive and one from the central station.

Firefighters could be seen going on the roof of Tiso with a small cage.

A height vehicle was also used and the seagull was rescued.

The stop message came in at 12.44pm.