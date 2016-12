This is the moment fire crews were called to a van blaze in Aberdeen.

Crews were called to the incident at Scotstown Road, Bridge of Don, at around 4.50pm today.

The video, taken by onlooker Jason Sutcliffe, shows the extent of the blaze, which also led to a small explosion coming from the Mercedes van.

Nine firefighters tackled the fire for around 15 minutes next to the areas library.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Nobody was injured as a result of the van fire.”