Watch: Dramatic footage shows the moment thieves steal cash machine from north-east shop

This video shows the moment a group of thieves used a heavy-duty forklift to steal a cash machine from north-east shop, before driving away with it in the boot of a car.

ATM raid in Torphins WATCH: An onlooker chased away a gang stealing a cash machine in Torphins in the early hours of this morning.Police found the ATM a short distance away, with no money taken.This video, showing the apparent heist, was forwarded to Original 106. Posted by Original 106 FM on Thursday, 28 February 2019

The footage, filmed from a property near the Scotmid in Torphins, shows a man jumping in and out of the forklift with his head covered by a grey hoodie.

A waiting car then reverses towards the shop with its boot wide open.

A number of men are seen – partially obscured by a sign – lifting what appears to be the cash machine, with the forklift driver moving it to a better position to help shift the ATM.

An eyewitness is seen walking towards the vehicles with a phone taking a number of pictures of the vehicle as the men drive off – leaving the forklift behind.