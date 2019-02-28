Thursday, February 28th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Watch: Dramatic footage shows the moment thieves steal cash machine from north-east shop

by Callum Main
28/02/2019, 3:14 pm Updated: 28/02/2019, 3:55 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

This video shows the moment a group of thieves used a heavy-duty forklift to steal a cash machine from north-east shop, before driving away with it in the boot of a car.

ATM raid in Torphins

WATCH: An onlooker chased away a gang stealing a cash machine in Torphins in the early hours of this morning.Police found the ATM a short distance away, with no money taken.This video, showing the apparent heist, was forwarded to Original 106.

Posted by Original 106 FM on Thursday, 28 February 2019

The footage, filmed from a property near the Scotmid in Torphins, shows a man jumping in and out of the forklift with his head covered by a grey hoodie.

A waiting car then reverses towards the shop with its boot wide open.

A number of men are seen – partially obscured by a sign – lifting what appears to be the cash machine, with the forklift driver moving it to a better position to help shift the ATM.

An eyewitness is seen walking towards the vehicles with a phone taking a number of pictures of the vehicle as the men drive off – leaving the forklift behind.

Video: Forensics at scene after heavy-duty forklift used to steal cash machine from north-east shop

 

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel