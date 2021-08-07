Watch all Nuart 2021 time-lapses and vote for your favourite artwork

With five talented artists turning blank walls into works of art in the heart of Aberdeen, we ask, which mural is your favourite?

Aberdeen-raised KMG kicked off the festival in June when she created an eye-catching mural on Palmerston Road, behind Union Square.

Then, London-based oil painter Henrik Uldalen attracted passers-by and university students with his stunning piece at the Spring Gardens Unite Students building.

Artistic duo SNIK made the news when they announced they would work on a wall that’s soon-to-be demolished on The Green.

Acclaimed street artist Fanakapan, known for creating hyper-realistic visuals of real-life objects, painted a 3D mural on the Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village wall.

And finally, Helen Bur created a “sequel” to her previous Nuart piece, which adorned the side of Greyfriars House before the building was demolished in December last year. The new piece is located on Union Row.

Vote for your favourite Nuart 2021 mural below

Look back to see how each Nuart 2021 mural came to life below:

Fanakapan

Henrik Uldalen

KMG

Helen Bur

SNIK

Nuart Aberdeen 2021 was hailed a huge success and is set to return next year. Click here to find out more.