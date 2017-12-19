Watch: Aberdeenshire primary pupils create video to thank parents for clearing ice

Pupils at an Aberdeenshire primary school have created a special video to thank parents who helped clear the school of ice.

The comic book-style video, titled Icescapade, shows the extent of the ice around the primary school, as well as the classes cheering and thanking everyone who pitched in to help.

Parents banded together to clear the walkways and paths around Aucterellon Primary School and Ellon Primary in order for their children to make the journey there safely.

The town has been one of the worst affected by the adverse weather, with Balmoral Avenue closed for several hours on Sunday because it was in an impassable state.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads Philip McKay said gritting teams are having to constantly adapt tactics to tackle ice-hit roads.

Mr McKay described how the current cold snap is “highly unusual”, particularly because snow had been replaced by ice, which had then become black ice.

He said: “We have had to adapt our approach to changing conditions.

“For example, the ice has got to a point in some areas where grit and sand mix isn’t having much of an impact, so we have started to break up the ice using JCBs, particularly at busy junctions.

“If we could have done things differently, perhaps it would have been to change the way we do things earlier.”