Watch: Aberdeenshire dominates Culture Trip’s list of most magical castles in Scotland

by Callum Main
14/12/2017, 2:53 pm Updated: 14/12/2017, 2:55 pm
A global travel firm has listed eight Aberdeenshire castles in a best of Scotland list.

Not only does Dunnottar Castle take the number one spot in the list by Culture Trip, but four other North-east castles feature in the top ten.

Craigievar Castle – said to be the inspiration for Cinderella’s castle – was ranked number four and Balmoral Castle was sixth. Tolquhon Castle came seventh and Balvenie Castle was eighth.

