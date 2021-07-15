WATCH: Aberdeen Arts Centre’s theatre company is back on stage tomorrow for first time since 2019

Aberdeen Arts Centre will raise the curtain on its first in-house professional production since 2019 when the “nostalgic and funny” play Easy Money takes to the stage tomorrow (Friday July 16).

While the Arts Centre has welcomed a number of family shows since officially reopening when restrictions were eased in May, this will be the first time the venue’s own theatre company – Castlegate Arts – will perform since their panto (Aladdin) in 2019.

Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls, who’s also directing Easy Money, said: “It doesn’t quite feel real. It didn’t feel like it was ever going to arrive, but I’m just so pleased that we’re able to do something for the creatives in it – to give them some paid work and a boost and make them feel like they’re doing their profession again.

Creating fun show for audiences while supporting local actors

“And we’re also giving audiences something to come out and enjoy. We’ve been doing shows for the last couple of months now, but they’ve all been family shows.

“It’s been lovely to welcome families to see The Singing Kettle and The McDougalls, but this is the first piece of drama for audiences who don’t have anywhere else in the city to get their theatre fix.”

The show tells the story of a cash-strapped family who have been playing the football pools – but secretly because their grandma who lives with them disapproves.

The play is written by Arnold Ridley, who is best known for playing Private Godfrey in sitcom Dad’s Army.

Easy Money premieres tomorrow at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Stephanie described the play as “gentle and funny” and is certain the Castlegate Arts production will make for a “lovely nostalgic night out”.

The seven-strong cast started rehearsing at Aberdeen Arts Centre earlier this week to make sure they’re prepared for the show’s premiere tomorrow (Friday July 16) at 7.30pm. Theatre-lovers can also see the show on Saturday (July 17) at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Stephanie said: “The rehearsals are going really well – it’s shaping up to be a really good show. Everybody just got straight back to the rehearsal process – having not been rehearsing in some cases for two years. It’s just like riding a bike.

“Since we’re a professional company, we’re able to work together in a bubble. We all got tested for Covid-19 before we began rehearsals on Monday. We’re keeping everybody safe.”

The Arts Centre will be following current social distancing rules for Easy Money, with the auditorium arranged in “pod” seating for the audience.

Tickets are still available – click here if you wish to book yours.