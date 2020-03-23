Wasteland in Aberdeen city centre to be brought back to life as a community garden

A patch of disused land in Aberdeen city centre is being brought back to life as a community garden.

Berry Garden on Roslin Terrace was formerly an unloved bit of grass littered with dying trees, rubbish and dog mess.

However, thanks to a campaign spearheaded by Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council, the site is in line for a facelift to bring a bit of pride back to the area.

The first new trees were planted on Friday by Aberdeen City Council’s environmental services team, with the hope they can grow quickly to create the new green area.

Julie-Anne Butchart, vice-chairwoman of the community council, is leading the project and was at the garden to watch the first trees being planted.

She said: “We did have saplings given to us by the Woodland Trust but they were too young so we gave them to the council to look after for us.

“They then approached us and said they had some larger trees they could give us, all native to Aberdeen, so we jumped at the chance.

“This project has been in the works for a while. It’s taken about three years to get things together – but now this is the first time we have properly planted things here.”

Julie-Anne helped to get funding for the Berry Garden from the Granite City Food Growing Group and donations from the community council.

The next step is to install some planters before they can start growing fruit and vegetables.

Julie-Anne was inspired to get involved in the project as she lives with her son in a block of flats so they do not have their own garden.

She said: “We want to be able to encourage more food growing in the community and also take some pride in where we live.

“There are already crocuses and daffodils being grown here.

“And since the last part of the tree-planting season is here, these needed to be planted now so they can grow properly.”