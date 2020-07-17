Waste services continue return to normal in Aberdeen

Waste services in Aberdeen are continuing to return to normal after they were disrupted due to Covid-19.

Bin collections are set to return to a fortnightly timetable on August 3, while work is also ongoing to determine when household waste and recycling centres can begin more services.

A briefing note sent to councillors adds: “Distribution of bioliners has resumed in some locations, including small shops and community centres, as well as being delivered by community and church volunteers, who provide support to vulnerable people.

“In partnership with the library service, planning is underway to enable residents ability to collect bioliners as part of a reinstated click and collect service.

“Guidance for the public, including frequently asked questions, is published on the council website, all of which will be updated and supported by social media messaging, as necessary.

“Residents should continue check the council website for latest information and, in particular, before travelling to a HWRC.”