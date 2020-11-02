Wartime Icelandic connection celebrated in name of RAF Lossiemouth’s latest spy plane

The fourth member of the north-east’s new submarine-hunting fleet is due to arrive at RAF Lossiemouth tomorrow.

The latest P-8A Poseidon has been christened Spirit of Reykjavik to honour the role the Icelandic capital played during the Second World War.

Eventually, nine of the planes will operate from the Moray base, tasked with patrolling the North Atlantic to monitor potential enemies lurking beneath the waves.

© RAF Lossiemouth

And the name of the newest plane has been chosen to reflect the role the island played during the Second World War to help the RAF control the same area.

A lack of range from the aircraft at the time made it impossible to defend from the UK – allowing German U-boat submarines to target essential food and supplies for the war effort.

© RAF Lossiemouth

It was only when a refuelling port was established in Reykjavik that the air gap was closed.

The connection between CXX Squadron, which operates the new Poseidon planes, and the city was cemented by King George VI approving the addition of an Icelandic falcon on the squadron’s badge.

Wing Commander James Hanson, officer commanding CXX Squadron, said: “The connection between RAF maritime flying and Iceland is particularly significant for us.

“The anti-submarine warfare tactics we use today can be traced to those developed by CXX Squadron and other RAF units during the missions flown from Reykjavik.

“We look forward to rekindling the warm relationship between the RAF maritime aviation community and the people of Iceland.”

Squadron Leader David Higgins said: “During the Second World War, CXX Squadron was extremely busy. It scored more kills against enemy submarines than any other squadron and secured its place in history as the most successful anti-submarine warfare squadron.”