Warnings of wild weather in north-east

High winds of up to 75mph could batter the north-east next week, according to weather experts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for the area running from Monday at noon until 3pm on Tuesday.

Strong winds are forecast for the north-east and the north of Scotland.

And forecasters have warned that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, alongside delays for high sided-vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Some short-term loss of power and other services could be possible and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and large waves.

A Met Office spokesman said: “After the predominately stable spell we’ve had, it’s likely to turn wetter and windier.

“It’s going to develop in the Atlantic, between northern Scotland and Iceland.

“We’re going to see strong winds. Monday morning it’s going to be windy, but in the afternoon it’s going to pick up.

“We’ll see winds of 45 to 55mph in the north and north-east, but it could get up to 65 to 75mph, which we haven’t seen for a little while.

“It’s most likely to cause disruption to commuters on Tuesday morning.”

Heavy rain is also expected for bursts throughout the two days, which has the possibility of turning to sleet or snow in higher areas.

However, the cold weather which has hit the north-east over the past few days may subside a little,.

The temperature in Aberdeen is expected to rise to around seven or eight degrees at the start of the week.

Previous bad weather in November saw gusts of 50mph at Aberdeen International Airport.

Severe winds also caused a five-hour power cut in Ellon, plunging 174 homes into darkness, with a further 136 properties affected by power cuts in Cruden Bay and 61 in Lumphanan.