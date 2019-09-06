Warnings of weekend frost as mercury set to drop in north-east

Temperatures are set to plummet over the weekend in the north-east, with the potential for frost in some places.

Weather experts are predicting a “disappointing” weekend temperature-wise in the city, while parts of Aberdeenshire may even fall as low as 0C (32F).

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said Aberdeen would probably escape the frost but that Aboyne would likely be colder.

“Saturday will be almost entirely dry with a fair amount of cloud and one or two spells with light winds.

“The maximum temperature will be about 14C (57.2F) which is a bit disappointing for this time of year.

“I think the minimum temperature in the city and coast will probably be down to about 3C (37.4F), so probably not frost, but if you’re in rural inland areas there’s a good chance.

“Aboyne will drop down to 0C (32F) with the possibility of frost.”

And the outlook for Sunday moving into Monday was not much better, with rain expected to dampen spirits in the evening, despite temperatures remaining in double figures.

Martin said: “The start of the day may well be quite similar, dry and bright and temperatures will rise up to 15C (59F).

“However late in the day, sort of early evening, there’s a warm front coming through bringing some rain.

“The evening will probably be fairly wet with some heavy bursts at times.

“The minimum temperatures going into Monday morning will be 10C-11C (50F-51.8F).”