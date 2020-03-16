Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Warnings for drivers as police crack down on speeding near north-east school

by Callum Main
16/03/2020, 11:43 am
© Police ScotlandAn officer outside Turriff Primary School
An officer outside Turriff Primary School
Send us a story

One driver has been handed a speeding ticket and three others warned during a police operation today.

Officers were at Turriff Primary School carrying out spot checks following complaints in the region.

According to Police Scotland, three drivers were issued warnings for speeding, with a fourth handed a ticket.

Breaking