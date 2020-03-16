Warnings for drivers as police crack down on speeding near north-east school

One driver has been handed a speeding ticket and three others warned during a police operation today.
Officers were at Turriff Primary School carrying out spot checks following complaints in the region.
According to Police Scotland, three drivers were issued warnings for speeding, with a fourth handed a ticket.
After addressing complaints of dangerous parking/speeding at schools elsewhere #FormartineCPT PCs received complaints of similar issues @TurriffPrimary Check today – 1 driver issued a ticket & 3 warned for speeding. Please consider your speed & parking #KeepingSchoolsSafe pic.twitter.com/R47ChdVHlZ
— Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) March 16, 2020