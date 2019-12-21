Warnings for Aberdeen shoppers over ATM scams

Shoppers in Aberdeen are being warned about the latest ATM scams hitting streets across Scotland.

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) has issued a call for extra vigilance when withdrawing cash during one of the busiest times of the year.

More than £11 billion is expected to be withdrawn by the public this winter, with fraudsters looking to target customers by tampering with ATMs.

Mark Anderson, business resilience adviser, said: “These are opportunistic times for criminals – almost every one of us will go to take out cash from an ATM at some point over the festive period.

“Criminals and scammers can manipulate ATMs in the most discreet ways – you might not even notice any difference or danger.

“Alongside physically tampering with ATMs, another tactic scammers use is to distract shoppers mid-transaction.”