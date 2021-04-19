Warning to pet owners after two dogs bitten by snakes in north-east

Pet owners have been urged to be on the look-out after two dogs were bitten by snakes while walking in Aberdeenshire.

The dogs were bitten by adders in Stonehaven, and both required treatment at the Kirkton Veterinary Centre.

Adders are the UK’s only poisonous snake species and their venom can be fatal for dogs.

They are more active in the warmer weather and live in sheltered woodland edges and moorlands.

Dogs are at risk of being bitten because they might sniff the environment which will disturb the snakes.

Fiona Potts, a vet at Kirkton, explained that symptoms of an adder bite varies in canines. She said: “Generally we find swelling around the bite, it can be bruised, hot and sore. Dogs can become lethargic, sleepy and quiet if bitten.”

What to do if your dog is bitten

If you think your dog has been bitten, pick it up, keep it calm and get it to the vet straight away.

If left untreated the animals may suffer from vomiting and diarrhea, difficulty breathing and may even collapse.

Owners are advised against approaching the snakes because their venom can be dangerous for humans. Additionally, adders are a protected species and should not be harmed.