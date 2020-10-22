Warning to parents after child rescued from flood water in north-east town

Families in Turriff are being warned to take extra care around the town’s flood-prone Haughs until issues upstream can be resolved to help lower water levels during heavy rain.

The warnings come after a young girl had to be rescued from the Turriff burn in the den area between the Haughs, football ground and underpass on Monday.

A local mum who jumped into action and pulled the girl to safety has been widely praised for her “quick-thinking”.

Now those walking near the boating bond and burn in Turriff after being warned it will remain more prone to flooding than usual until repairs upstream are made.

Town councillor Alastair Forsyth said: “The rescue of the child was a timely reminder that burns and rivers in spate are areas for everyone to avoid until the waters subside.

“I am grateful to the rescuer and thankful that the child is none the worse for the experience and commend the rescuer for their endeavours.”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “It appears that erosion has led to a collapse in the bank at the Burn of Turriff, which has in turn meant that the Gassie Burn is above its normal level, even without the extra rainfall.

“I was particularly concerned by the reports that a young girl fell into the burn this week. The outcome could have been much worse.”

The local authority has taped off the underpass area but says the repair works required upstream are the responsibility of the landowner.

A council spokeswoman added: “As a further precaution, we are looking at closing the underpass in this area until the upstream works have been completed.”